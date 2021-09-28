vandalism

Devious Licks: TikTok trend encouraging school property damage hits central North Carolina schools

By
TikTok trend encouraging vandalism hits Wake County schools

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hajnalka Kleiman found out about the "Devious Licks" TikTok trend on Facebook.

It's a challenge where students focus on school bathrooms.

The results have made national headlines because of the damage kids leave behind.

In many instances, students break mirrors and rip down soap dispensers.

Some also damage sinks and toilets.

"This is nothing harmless," Kleiman said. "This isn't 'Oh kids will be kids.' This is a serious offense to destroy property in that way."

She has five kids and three of them said there was damage in their bathrooms--at Apex High School, Apex Middle and Ligon Magnet Middle School.

"At Ligon, the soap dispenses were stolen," Kleiman said. "You went in and you tried to use the soap but it was all gone and someone had opened them up and just taken the bag out that people use."

Apex Middle School put a note in their newsletter asking parents to have conversations with their kids "about the negative side of social media."

Cumberland County sent out a warning to the entire district.

"It just blows my mind that someone would think that's funny or worthy of a recording or a good idea," she said.

It started when a TikTok user posted a video of disposable masks being stolen with the caption, "A month into school absolutely devious lick. Should've brought a mask from home."

The incidents have caused more trouble for principals and administrators as masking debates continue and school officials nationwide prioritize in-person learning.

Hajnalka said her five kids aren't fans of TikTok but she's tried to educate them on where to draw the line.

"It's about being a good citizen," she said. "We've talked about what's a prank and what's vandalism and the idea is you don't want to ever hurt people or property. That's not funny and that's not a prank."

Wake County Schools said it is aware of the trend but they have not compiled a list of schools with damage.

