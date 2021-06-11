social media

TikTok trend, dry scooping, could land you in the hospital... or worse

EMBED <>More Videos

Heard of that TikTok 'dry scooping' challenge? Don't try it!

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee -- On the social media platform TikTok, users are challenging themselves to a dry scoop of pre-workout powder with the goal of boosting energy levels in the gym.

WTVC reports Briatney Portillo, a 20-year-old social media influencer, is speaking out about the harmful trend. In a rival TikTok video, Portillo reveals she suffered a heart attack after taking a dry scoop of Redcon1's Total War Pre-Workout powder.

Dr. Harish Manyam, chief of cardiology at Erlanger Hospital in Tennessee, says taking a large portion of caffeine in one setting will substantially increase blood pressure.

"You're getting this high dose of caffeine right away, rather than most people who sip their drink prior to going into the gym," says Dr. Manyam.

Dr. Manyam warns people to stay away from this trend since taking the pre-workout powders dry can have dire consequences.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonsocial appsviral videosocial mediateenagersviral
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Why a popular cosmetics company is pulling the plug on social media
Major surge in reports of online child exploitation during pandemic
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
Britney Spears' Project Rose has supporters trying to decipher clues
TOP STORIES
Streets of Southpoint reopens Saturday after shooting that injured 3
Netherlands confirms 13 cases of omicron variant; Australia reports 2
Cyber Monday 2021 deals shopping guide
Fauci says omicron variant will 'inevitably' arrive in US
3 killed, 1 arrested in Robeson County shooting
Giants set to honor Michael Strahan with jersey retirement
Show More
Fire destroys guitars at house of Avett Brothers' father
Rep. Lauren Boebert issues apology for anti-Muslim remarks
Ahmaud Arbery's mother speaks out after murder trial verdict
UK, Germany, Italy report cases of new omicron variant
Girl paralyzed in porch swing accident now helping other injured kids
More TOP STORIES News