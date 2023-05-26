Wake County high school student left with severe burns after TikTok challenge

Bandages cover Mason Dark’s legs and arms, but his progress in recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Heritage High School student has a warning for other kids after being burned on 76% of his body because of a TikTok challenge.

Bandages cover Mason Dark's legs and arms, but his progress in recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

Mason and a group of friends saw people playing with lights and spray paint cans on TikTok. They then decided to try it themselves trying to start a fire to stay warm, but the can blew up and flames engulfed his body.

With second and third degree burns all over his body he had to go through skin graft surgery and was intubated for about three weeks so he could recover. Doctors expected him to be in the hospital for about six months, but today he's up and walking and has a message for other kids.

"Don't do stupid things. Don't try new things. Don't try to be different and make and impact and try to go viral," said Mason Dark.

"He's definitely the one that's no fears. And he never would've thought anything would ever happen to him," said his mom, Holli Dark.

Mason continues to make a fast recovery. He is even jogging now.