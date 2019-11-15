investigation

Documents: Cell phone of missing Holly Springs mother found in ex-boyfriend's car

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- New search warrants detail the timeline surrounding the disappearance of a mother from Holly Springs.

Monica Moynan was first reported missing in July and was last seen in March. She is now believed to be dead.

Holly Springs Police Department has since identified Brian Sluss and his ex-wife Jarlyn Sluss as persons of interest in her disappearance. Brian Sluss is Moynan's ex-boyfriend.

New search warrants show that deputies in Virginia made contact with Brian Sluss back in July at his parents' house. The deputies said they searched his car and noted that it had a chemical smell and was very clean inside.

Deputies said they found Moynan's cellphone inside Brian's car.

Moynan's mother said she recalled Brian's car as always being a mess. She also said that her daughter recently broke up with Brian after getting a domestic violence protection order.

Investigators said they also spoke again with Brian in August. During that interview, he gave them four different statements about Moynan's disappearance.

Earlier warrants showed Sluss never filed a missing persons report and was texting people posing as Moynan after her disappearance.

Investigators are still searching for Moynan's body.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimeinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INVESTIGATION
Suspect shot dead in Wilson robbery tried to sexually assault worker, police say
Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Wilson
Unlicensed mom of 5-year-old who died in wreck appears in court
Remains found in Alabama during search for missing Fla. girl
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment Hearing: Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies
Mysterious dog illness that has sickened hundreds identified
Former NC State basketball player dies after domestic dispute
Man charged with shooting, killing Raleigh mother
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett hits Steelers' Rudolph in head with helmet
Police: Suspects linked to 3 gas station robberies in Wake, Johnston counties
Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery
Show More
Duke struggles to catch opossum living in dorm
Father stabbed after he, 8-year-old son hit by car on sidewalk
World's largest Starbucks opens in Chicago
Fayetteville residents flood public forum on proposed Civil War Museum
Road to Recovery volunteers give cancer patients a lift
More TOP STORIES News