HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- New search warrants detail the timeline surrounding the disappearance of a mother from Holly Springs.
Monica Moynan was first reported missing in July and was last seen in March. She is now believed to be dead.
Holly Springs Police Department has since identified Brian Sluss and his ex-wife Jarlyn Sluss as persons of interest in her disappearance. Brian Sluss is Moynan's ex-boyfriend.
New search warrants show that deputies in Virginia made contact with Brian Sluss back in July at his parents' house. The deputies said they searched his car and noted that it had a chemical smell and was very clean inside.
Deputies said they found Moynan's cellphone inside Brian's car.
Moynan's mother said she recalled Brian's car as always being a mess. She also said that her daughter recently broke up with Brian after getting a domestic violence protection order.
Investigators said they also spoke again with Brian in August. During that interview, he gave them four different statements about Moynan's disappearance.
Earlier warrants showed Sluss never filed a missing persons report and was texting people posing as Moynan after her disappearance.
Investigators are still searching for Moynan's body.
Documents: Cell phone of missing Holly Springs mother found in ex-boyfriend's car
INVESTIGATION
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More