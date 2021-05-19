TLC's Toast to Our Heroes

abc11 together

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The Tammy Lynn Center, now known as TLC, works to benefit children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families through community-based programs.

For more than 30 years, TLC's "Toast to the Triangle" has served as one of its major fundraisers. However, this year an in-person event is not possible because of the pandemic. In its place will be an online event called "Toast to Our Heroes, A Virtual Celebration for TLC." It will be held on Thursday, May 20 starting at 7 p.m.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of "Toast to Our Heroes."

Click here to register for a complimentary ticket.
