Community & Events

2022 Tobacco Road Marathon to take place Sunday

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
EMBED <>More Videos

2022 Tobacco Road Marathon to take place Sunday

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 12th annual Tobacco Road Marathon and Half Marathon is Sunday, March 20.

More than 20 miles of the course are on the American Tobacco Trail. This race is also popular with runners who are trying to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

There will be more than four-thousand runners this year, which may set a new participation record.

More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsabc11 together
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper says worst of COVID 'is behind us'
Hundreds feared trapped in Ukraine theater hit by airstrike
Lightning strikes Rolesville home causing early morning fire
Police search for attempted murder suspect in Knightdale
Nearly 400 gallons of gas stolen from High Point gas station
Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours
Wake County to scale down COVID-19 testing and vaccine programs
Show More
Airfares are going up. Blame full planes, not fuel prices
Brittney Griner update: Russian court extends WNBA star's arrest
Recall on Airborne gummies issued over cap problems
'How do we solve this?' Equity expert talks business diversity at Duke
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
More TOP STORIES News