VIDEO: North Carolina toddler gets tearful in precious goodbye with grandfather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old girl's loving goodbye to her grandfather is the cuteness you need to start your week.

Colette Louis filmed her daughter, Camille Madeline Louis, saying goodbye to her grandfather on March 14 in Greenville, North Carolina.

The two can be seen blowing kisses to each other.

Grandfather Tony Collins, who is a former NFL running back and East Carolina University star, says "I got it," referring to one of Camille's blown kisses. She adorably repeats "I got it," back to him.

After the pair waive goodbye, Camille turns tearfully to her mother and says, "I hope I see him."

Louis assures her daughter that she will see him again very soon.

"You don't have to cry. You'll see him again soon, OK?"

Louis said the grandfather and granddaughter duo are best friends. She often shares videos of them together on her Instagram account.
