Lifelong Asheville craftsman takes pride in new tie-dye hobby after being declared legally blind

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tony Goodman has worked with his hands for his whole life, doing construction, running a cleaning company and detailing cars.

"I went into the service right after high school, and I just worked my way through life," said Goodman.

Goodman spent 30 years detailing cars.

"We had good success at it," he said.

However, the last few years cast a shadow on any hopes of continuing his craft.

"On paper, I'm legally blind. I still have my sight, but that's to be determined as time goes on," said Goodman. "My head wants to do good but my body no longer does."

12-year-old starts tie-dye business to help local food bank during COVID-19 pandemic

"He's lent a hand anywhere we've needed him to; it's just his nature," said Cody Payne, who worked at Pisgah Valley Retirement Community.

One Sunday, Tony participated in that day's activity and a colorful enterprise exploded.

"So after I did it, it was like, Boom!" said Goodman. "Basically, it's a hobby for me now. I start around 5:30 or 6 in the morning and end at about 11:30."

"Tony just took this and ran with it," Payne said.
When Goodman sees people wearing his shirts, he feels a sense of accomplishment.

"Well, I'm proud the same as when I used to do cars and I would see the cars go back down the street that I know I worked on. I could stand back and say, 'I did that,'" said Goodman.

Anyone who is interested in purchasing one of Tony's designs can call the Pisgah Valley Retirement Community at 828-418-2333.

