Singer Tori Kelly being treated for multiple blood clots after collapsing

LOS ANGELES -- Tori Kelly, the singer known for songs like "Should've Been Us" and "Nobody Love," was rushed to the hospital Sunday night to be treated for blood clots, a source close to Kelly confirmed to ABC News.

The two-time Grammy winner is being treated at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles for multiple blood clots that were found near her vital organs after collapsing while out with friends, the source said.

TMZ was the first to report the news, with sources telling the outlet Kelly was "out for a while" after collapsing and that she is "in and out of consciousness" in the hospital.

Kelly first started sharing her music with the world as a child. When she was a young girl, she appeared on "Star Search" and "America's Most Talented Kids."

In 2010, she auditioned for season 9 of "American Idol" and made it through Hollywood Week, but her time on the show was cut short after she didn't reach the top 24. Following "American Idol," she began posting videos of herself performing acoustic versions of songs on YouTube, and by 2013 she was signed to Capitol Records.

Kelly's EP "Foreword" was released in October 2013 and her debut album, "Unbreakable Smile," followed in June 2015. "Unbreakable Smile" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Kelly was nominated for best new artist at the Grammy Awards in 2016, but lost to Meghan Trainor. In 2019, she took home two Grammys for best gospel album for "Hiding Place" and best gospel performance/song for "Never Alone" with Kirk Franklin.

In 2016, Kelly voiced the character of Meena in the animated film "Sing." She reprised the role in 2021 for "Sing 2."

Kelly's new EP, "Tori," is slated to be released on July 28, when she is scheduled to perform at The Roxy in Los Angeles.