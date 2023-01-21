Town of Apex Fire Department looking for certified firefighters to join the team

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you have ever dreamed of becoming a first responder, Apex Fire Department may be your chance to apply.

The department is looking for certified firefighters to join its team. According to the department's Facebook page, applications are being accepted until Feb. 17.

The starting salary for the position is just over $51,000 per year. Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma or GED, a North Carolina license and several certifications.

You can find more information about this position by visiting the Town of Apex's website.