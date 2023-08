Multiple lanes on US 64 are closed Thursday afternoon because of a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down part of US 64 in Apex

According to the Apex Police Department, the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. at exit 59B just before the 540 interchange/ Triangle Expressway.

Traffic is being diverted around the crash onto Morris Acres Road. Officials are asking drivers to find an alternate route.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.