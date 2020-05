GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed in a crash on eastbound I-40 near Highway 70 early Thursday morning.All eastbound lanes of the highway were closed as investigators worked to clear the road, but reopened around 9:30 a.m.Drivers can take NC 50 or NC 42 as an alternate route.ABC11 is working to learn more about this crash. Stay tuned for updates.