Highway Patrol identifies two men killed in head-on crash on I-87 in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is releasing more information about what led up to a deadly crash on Interstate 87 Tuesday morning near the Hodge Road exit.Footage from Chopper11 HD showed what appeared to be a badly burned sedan on the right side of the road and another vehicle mangled in the far left lane.Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a Honda Accord was speeding in the southbound lane of the highway and crossed over the median, hitting a Dodge Dart head-on.The Accord caught fire killing driver 19-year-old Tre'shon Pope and his passenger. Troopers are working to identify the passenger.The driver of the Dodge Dart, 26-year-old Yameer Greene, of Knightdale, also died in the wreck.The highway was closed for four hours and reopened around 2:30 p.m.