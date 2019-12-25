Traffic

5 children taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are investigating after two vehicles carrying seven people were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon that sent several people to the hospital.

It happened just after 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of Gorman Street near Thistledown, right in front of an Exxon station.

Police said a gray minivan turned in front of a red Hyundai SUV, causing a collision. The SUV driver lost control, hit a guy wire and rolled several times, striking a power pole before coming to rest on its side.

The minivan sustained front-end damage. Police said that driver is at fault for the crash.

There were three children in the SUV along with an adult, a police spokesperson told ABC11. The minivan contained an adult driver and two children.

Police said five children were taken to hospitals as a precaution.

Duke Energy crews were working to repair the power pole.
