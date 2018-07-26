TRAFFIC

Creedmoor Road reopens; 3 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash

Four vehicle were involved in a serious crash on Creemoor Road. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Creedmoor Road has reopened following a serious crash Thursday afternoon that injured three people.

The crash happened in the area of Mt Vernon Church Road.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a tow truck loaded with a vehicle was headed southbound on Creedmoor Road when it went off the right side of the road. The driver then overcorrected, causing the truck to cross the center line.

The tow truck struck a white van heading northbound. It then spun and also struck a black SUV, also heading northbound.


Emergency workers were seen cutting at least one person, a woman, out of the black SUV and placing her on a stretcher. She was rushed away by ambulance.

Charges are pending against the driver of the tow truck.

