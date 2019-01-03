Dead person found inside car that crashed into parked cars in Durham

A death investigation is underway in Durham after police found a body inside a crashed vehicle Thursday morning.Durham Police Department said officers received a call before 4 a.m. about a car hitting several parked cars at Southern Oaks at Davis Park by Cortland, an apartment complex at the intersection of Hopson Road and Davis Drive.Officers arrived at the scene and learned that the driver of the car was dead.Investigators said they do not believe the crash killed the driver, but they're not exactly sure yet how the driver died.