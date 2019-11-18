Durham Freeway wreck to impact Monday morning commute for some

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Sunday night wreck along the Durham Freeway may impact travel for some Monday morning commuters.Durham police said two vehicles collided on South Alston Avenue around 6 p.m. knocking down a power pole.South Alston Avenue between Linwood and Cox Avenues closed because of the wreck.Police expect the road to be blocked for several hours and may affect the Monday morning commute.No serious injuries were reported.