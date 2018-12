ROAD HAZARD: Stagecoach Rd from Farrington to 751 is shut down due to #flooding. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/oIbT1P38wr — Durham Sheriff (@DurhamSheriff) December 29, 2018

Stagecoach Road is shut down between Farrington Road and NC-751 due to flooding, the Durham Sheriff's Office said.NCDOT said the incident began around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday and is expected to be clear around 7:20 p.m.