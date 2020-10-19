Traffic

Traffic incidents shutdown part of I-40 in Morrisville and I-95 in Rocky Mount

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pair of traffic problems on two different interstates slowed drivers in Central North Carolina.

A major crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Rocky Mount near NC-4 forced a closure of all southbound lanes.


NCDOT crews estimate the road will reopen to traffic around 4 p.m.

The other incident happened around 12 p.m. on Interstate 40 at Aviation Parkway in Morrisville.


Officials said there was a person on the overpass that needed help. Law enforcement was able to safely remove the person from the bridge and reopen I-40 to drivers.
