Flooding has caused the N.C. Department of Transportation to close the Person Street bridge over the Cape Fear River in downtown Fayetteville, and the department closed another section of Interstate 95, from mile marker 46 to 56, on Tuesday evening.
Transportation officials are closely monitoring the nearby Grove Street Bridge over the Cape Fear in Fayetteville. If the water level reaches the girders, which support the deck, the department will close the bridge as well.
“Our biggest priority is to get i40 and 95 open.” What @NCDOT is doing to fix the roads and get things back to normal as quickly as possible tonight #ABC11 #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/ozlwahJiMJ— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) September 18, 2018
With the impending closure, I-95 will be closed in both directions between exits 13 and 56 and between exits 65 and 81. Near Rocky Mount, southbound traffic is being detoured off the freeway at exit 138 and being sent to Charlotte and into South Carolina.
State transportation officials will continue to monitor water levels and open I-95 as soon as possible. Closed sections of U.S. 74 in Columbus and Robeson counties are also flooded.
"We have to wait for floodwaters to recede before inspections can be performed to make sure it is safe to reopen roads to motorists," said Drew Cox, the Division 6 maintenance engineer.
Major NCDOT routes closed in Cumberland County: I-95, U.S. 13, U.S. 301, N.C. 24, N.C. 53, N.C. 59, N.C. 87, N.C. 210 and N.C. 690
Transportation officials urged people to avoid driving in southeastern North Carolina where rivers are rising and numerous roads are impassable.
In Chatham County, because of concerns about flooding and debris, NC DOT is setting up a detour at US 15/501 South at the Deep River. Vehicles are expected to be routed to Mountain View Church Rd, Moncure-Pittsboro Rd, and US 1.
While the roadway was dry Tuesday afternoon, officials want to ensure the road remains safe and does not flood overnight.
The following is a rundown of major closures as of Tuesday morning, in addition to I-95 and U.S. 74, in the five counties that make up Division 6:
- Bladen: U.S. 701, N.C. 20, N.C. 41, N.C. 53, N.C. 131, N.C. 210, N.C. 211, N.C. 211 Business, N.C. 242 and N.C. 410
- Columbus: U.S. 74, U.S. 74 Business, U.S. 76, U.S. 701 Bypass, U.S. 701 Business, N.C. 87, N.C. 130, N.C. 211, N.C. 214, N.C. 904 and N.C. 905
- Cumberland: I-95, U.S. 13, U.S. 301, N.C. 24, N.C. 53, N.C. 59, N.C. 87, N.C. 210 and N.C. 690
- Harnett: I-95, U.S. 401, N.C. 27, N.C. 82, N.C. 210 and N.C. 217
- Robeson: I-74, I-95, U.S. 74, U.S. 301, U.S. 501, N.C. 41, N.C. 71, N.C. 72, N.C. 83, N.C. 130, N.C. 211 and N.C. 904
As of Tuesday, 12 primary routes and 108 secondary routes remained impassable across Highway Division 8, which comprises Chatham, Lee, Moore, Richmond, Hoke, Montgomery, Randolph and Scotland counties. That figure is down from more than 200 closures Monday. The current closures include portions of these highways:
- Richmond County: N.C. 73 and N.C. 109
- Moore County: N.C 22, NC 24/27 and N.C. 690
- Scotland County: N.C. 144; U.S. 401 in multiple locations throughout the county, U.S. 401 Business at the South Carolina line; and U.S. 501 at three locations near Robeson County
- Hoke County: U.S. 401 Business
"Our crews have been working hard since the storm struck to get our roads safely reopened as quickly as possible," said Chuck Dumas, the Division 8 maintenance engineer. "We are beginning to see floodwaters recede, so we'll be able to reopen more roads soon."
Several sections of I-95 and I-40 are flooded.
I-95 Southbound traffic from Virginia should use US-64 West (Exit 138) to I-540 West to I-40 West to US-321 South to I-85 South.
Follow directions in South Carolina to re-access I-95.
Rumor control: NC Highway 117 in #WayneCounty is not closing down. The road is reduced to one lane per @waynecountygov but @NCDOT says it does not plan to shut it down. #HurricaneFlorence #AfterFlorence— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) September 18, 2018
Monday night, Fayetteville officials warned that though conditions have improved, they have not in the Sandhills. Floodwaters are still rising and people are asked to stay off the roadways.
VIDEO: Drone footage shows I-40 completely underwater after Hurricane Florence
I95 with no cars. So bizarre. Might be closed for days pic.twitter.com/BAcv86kDuC— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) September 15, 2018
On Saturday morning, flash floods began closing major interstates, U.S. routes and N.C. routes, including I-40 between I-95 and Wilmington and parts of I-95.
The NCDOT is advising motorists not to travel in the southern, central and eastern part of North Carolina due to the extensive flooding in the area. According to the NC DOT website, as of
09-18-2018 at 8:00 am there are a total of 1,136 roads that have been impacted Statewide in NC during this event.
In Sampson County, many roads remain closed
As of Tuesday morning:
All Clear Run bridges are closed.
The route between Harrells to Clinton is impassable.
US 13 Fayetteville Hwy. closed from Page Rd to Cumberland County line
US 13 Newton Grove Hwy. closed from Wrye Branch Rd to Blackmon Rd.
US 421 Wilmington Hwy. closed from Wells Chapel Church Rd to Wallace Hwy (NC 41)
US 701 at the Bladen County line
US 701 Garland Hwy. from Wrights Bridge Rd to Norris Rd.
US 701 Garland Hwy. from Ezzell Rd to Ebenezer Forest Rd.
NC 24 Turkey Hwy. from Moltonville Rd. to Rowan Rd.
NC 242 S. Salemburg Hwy. the bridge at Dunn Rd.
NC 242 Elizabethtown Hwy. from the Cumberland County line to Old Mintz Hwy
NC 403 Faison Hwy. near Hargrove School from Keener Rd. to Darden Rd.
NC 403 Faison Hwy. from Auctioneer Rd. to King Rd.
NC 41 Wallace Hwy. from Rufus Wells to Marshburn Rd.
NC 411 Harrells Hwy. from Mirie Naylor Rd. to Melvin Rd.
NC 903 W. Magnolia Lisbon Rd. from Balkcum Rd. to Lisbon Bridge Rd
NC 903 E. Magnolia Lisbon Rd at the Duplin/Sampson line
Interstate 95 from the I-40 exit to through the Cumberland County area is experiencing closures.
There are many secondary roads that are also closed in the County.
The risk of flash flooding is expected to continue until next week.
To find the best route for your destination, use the map provided by NCDOT.
Since so many side roads are closed, for the best route, use NCDOT's interactive map above, or call (877) 511-4662.