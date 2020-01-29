Plan before you party on Super Bowl Sunday, NC officials warn

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Many of us are getting our best recipes together for our Super Bowl parties but state officials are hoping you're making plans to get home safely.It's that time of year: Everyone gathered around the television cheering on their favorite team. But it's also one of the deadliest times of year on the road.On Super Bowl Sunday, many people will unfortunately decide to drink and drive.The North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program wants people to plan before they party. Whether you are a driver, passenger or pedestrian, if you decide to drink, make sure you have a way to get home. Consider assigning a designated driver or utilizing ride sharing apps.If you are the DD, take your job seriously. If you're hosting the party, take everyone's keys when they walk in the door, and don't give them back their keys unless they are sober."We all need to be extra careful especially drivers. I can promise you law enforcement will be out in force on Super Bowl Sunday keeping an eye on our roads and keeping them safe," said Mark Ezzell, NCGHSP director.It's not only a dangerous choice to drink and drive but it can also be costly. A DUI court case can cost about $10,000.