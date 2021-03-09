Traffic

Power lines, utility poles knocked to the ground during Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash has knocked down power lines and closed Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Raleigh.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and at Coleman Street.



Multiple power poles have been damaged, and power lines were down across the road and along the sidewalks.

Raleigh Police Department said there were no reported injuries from the crash that knocked the power lines down.

It remains unclear how the crash happened.

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is closed to traffic between Coleman and State streets while crews work to clean up the road. New Bern Avenue is going to be your best bet for a detour around the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighcar crashtraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot man breaking into her Durham home, police say
Scammers lurking during special open enrollment period
LATEST: Schools prepare to bring more students back to class
University will pay students to avoid traveling for spring break
Despite promises, residents weary of Raleigh solving housing crisis
Are you on numerous COVID-19 vaccine waiting lists? You're not alone
2 injured in fire truck crash in Zebulon
Show More
UNC's Roy Williams donates $3M to university
The tragedies & victories of pregnancy in a pandemic
'Why I got the shot' campaign highlights vaccination motivation
Wegmans planned for Fenton in Cary no longer happening
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News