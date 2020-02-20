Serious crash along I-95 North near Fayetteville impacts afternoon commute

Crash on I-95 northbound near mile marker 38 in Robeson County causing some major traffic. Traffic’s backed up from St. Pauls all the way to Hope Mills along I-95. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/db166T7Den — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 20, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A serious crash along I-95 North near Fayetteville has closed one of the lanes, impacting many drivers Thursday afternoon commute.The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a car.According to NCDOT, the right lane of I-95 North is closed near Parkton four miles north of Exit 33, US-301. The lane is expected to reopen by 6 p.m.In the meantime, an alternate route is in place. Drivers are advised to take Exit 33, US-301 Turn left onto US-301 North. Follow US-301 North to US-301 Service Road. Turn Left onto US-301 Service Road. Follow US-301 Service Road to NC-59. Turn right onto NC-59 South. Follow NC-59 South to get back on I-95.Officials have not said whether there were any injuries.