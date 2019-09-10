South Main Street in Raleigh closed for sewer line work

RALEIGH - (WTVD) -- Raleigh will close all lanes of the 700 block of S. Main Street in Wake Forest, between E. Holding Avenue and W. Holding Avenue, for sewer line repair work.Work will begin at 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, and is estimated to be completed by 6:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.There are two detours for local traffic:- Northbound motorist traveling on S. Main Street will turn left on W. Holding Avenue then right on to Tyler Run Drive, then right on Durham Road back to S. Main Street.- Southbound motorist traveling on S. Main Street will turn left on E. Holding Avenue then right on S. Franklin Street to Dr. Calvin Jones Hwy.All other motorists approaching this work area should expect traffic delays, and should use S. Franklin Street as an alternate route. Customers in this area should not experience any interruption of service.