traffic

South Main Street in Raleigh closed for sewer line work

(Shutterstock file)

RALEIGH - (WTVD) -- Raleigh will close all lanes of the 700 block of S. Main Street in Wake Forest, between E. Holding Avenue and W. Holding Avenue, for sewer line repair work.

Work will begin at 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, and is estimated to be completed by 6:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

There are two detours for local traffic:
- Northbound motorist traveling on S. Main Street will turn left on W. Holding Avenue then right on to Tyler Run Drive, then right on Durham Road back to S. Main Street.

- Southbound motorist traveling on S. Main Street will turn left on E. Holding Avenue then right on S. Franklin Street to Dr. Calvin Jones Hwy.

All other motorists approaching this work area should expect traffic delays, and should use S. Franklin Street as an alternate route. Customers in this area should not experience any interruption of service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighsewertraffic
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Raleigh Mayoral Election: On Transportation
Pulling over on the shoulder becoming increasingly dangerous in NC
Water main break forces road closure in Cary
15-year-old girl hit by truck near Apex High School
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garner couple killed in Virginia motorcycle crash
Michael Jordan to donate $1M to Hurricane Dorian relief
Republicans hope Trump rally will lead to victory in 9th District
Civil War cannonballs found on SC beach after Hurricane Dorian
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
VIDEO: Deaf woman berated at drive-thru for not using speaker to order
Raleigh teacher wins $72K on Wheel of Fortune
Show More
NC 911 dispatchers under fire after parody sign-language video
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
'Ms. Monopoly' celebrates women's empowerment
New procedure promises permanently curled eyelashes
Cary officials to talk $225 million referendum
More TOP STORIES News