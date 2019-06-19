Injuries reported after SUV slams into Raleigh apartment building

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after an SUV crashed into a portion of an apartment building Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.It happened at Lexington on the Green Apartment Homes at Hollenden Drive and New Hope Road.Wake EMS told ABC11 that one person was taken to Duke Raleigh for treatment and three others were being evaluated at the scene.The extent of injuries was not immediately known.While fire officials were at the scene of the crash, a fire broke out in another building at the same complex. It's unclear what caused the fire but it was under control within minutes.