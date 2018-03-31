TRAFFIC

UPDATE: Raeford Road reopens after vehicle crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, NC --
The Fayetteville Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash near the intersection of Raeford Road and Executive Place Saturday around 1:23 p.m.


The investigation showed that a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was attempting to make a left turn on to Raeford Road from Executive Place when it collided with a 2016 Nissan traveling West on Raeford Road.

Police have identified the driver of the motorcycle as Lisa E. Horne, 49, of Parkton, North Carolina.

Horne was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.



The driver of the Nissan, Richard E. Taylor, 51, of Saint Pauls, North Carolina, did not sustain any physical injuries during the crash.

FPD's Traffic Unit is actively investigating the critical injury crash.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
