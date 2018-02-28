TRAFFIC

Woman in critical condition after being struck in Durham hit and run

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was critically injured in a Durham hit and run.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck in a hit and run, Durham Police said Wednesday night.

It happened about 9:10 p.m. at N. Hyde Avenue and Lowry Avenue, in east Durham.

A 59-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle that did not stop. Police found her lying in the street.

A woman was severely injured in a Durham hit and run Wednesday night.



Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have immediate information on the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichit and rundurham policepedestrian struckpedestrian injuredDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Four, including infant, hospitalized after serious crash in Cary
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Show More
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
More News