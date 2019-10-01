Woman killed in Durham hit-and-run, police still looking for suspect

Traffic’s redirected by @DurhamPoliceNC working the scene of a fatal hit & run on 15-501’s NB lanes near Cornwallis Rd. Victim is a woman who police say got out of her car for unknown reason. The other car’s abandoned after that driver ran away. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/6nnpJdQnmr — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) October 1, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Durham overnight.The woman died after pulling over to the shoulder of US 15-501 northbound around 11:50 Monday night, according to Durham Police Department. She got out of the car and was hit from behind near Cornwallis Road.The abandoned car of the person who hit her was found close by, but the driver of that car ran away. Police haven't released a suspect description or the victim's name yet.It's not known at this time why the woman pulled over.