Amtrak train strikes truck in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Amtrak train and truck collided on the tracks in Durham on Thursday afternoon.

The Durham Fire Department responded to calls about the crash at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

According to officials, there were no injuries reported.

Crews are working to remove debris from the track.