RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man was hit by an Amtrak train and killed in Raleigh Saturday night.Raleigh police were called around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a train in the area of Interstate 440 and Beryl Road.The man who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Amtrak is investigating what happened in the moments leading up to the collision.