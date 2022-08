1 killed in crash involving car and train in Johnston County

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person died in a crash between a train and a car in Johnston County.

The crash happened on Raleigh Road at Highway 301 before 6 p.m. Friday.

Chopper 11 flew over the crash site and saw a badly damaged, dark-colored vehicle next to the stopped train.

Law enforcement has not released any further details about the crash or the identity of the person who was killed.