Train hits person on tracks in Kenly

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A train hit a person in Kenly, North Carolina, on Saturday.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. as the Amtrak train made its way from New York to Charlotte.

Amtrak said none of the 135 passengers on the train were injured. However, the crash did delay the train for more than two hours.

Wilson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. Investigators have not identified the victim.

Amtrak said the person who was hit was trespassing at the time of the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
amtrak train crashtrain crashKenlyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 million North Carolinians take part in early voting
Teacher arrested after 2 students confess sexual relationship to his wife
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
Fayetteville's minor league baseball team name to be revealed Sunday
Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
UNC black alumni hope Silent Sam never returns
'He saved my life': Yoga shooting survivors praise man who fought shooter
Report: Spice Girls to announce reunion tour Monday
Show More
Woman, 77, dead in three-vehicle crash on Raeford Road in Fayetteville
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
Wake County students could get day off for Muslim holiday
Priest arrested after altar girl he was in a relationship with gets pregnant
1 person hurt in Cumberland Co. I-95 crash involving motorcycle, trailer
More News