Take a ride back in time on the New Hope Valley Railway

By Patrick Nagle, Christian Todd
EMBED <>More Videos

Take a ride back in time on the New Hope Valley Railway

Bonsal, NC -- All aboard! Have your tickets ready, because it's time to hop on the New Hope Valley Railway and experience the golden age of locomotion. Affectionately referred to as "Triangles Train", this volunteer-run non-profit has recreated what a short-line railroad looked like in 1950s North Carolina. Offering open-air rides on antique diesel and steam engine trains, this railway hosts much more than your average museum.

Source: Jimmy Sumerell



Located nine miles southwest of Apex, NC, this non-profit is keeping alive this history with equipment dating back to the 1920s. "Train travel is not a big thing in the 21st century, and this gives people a way to see how things worked," said railway volunteer Tom Hutchinson.

Source: Jimmy Sumerell


Straddling the border of Wake and Chatham County, their locomotives travel along four miles of historic track through the woods of central NC. If you come during their monthly "Brew & Choo" event, you can enjoy a local craft beer during your ride. They have a variety of local vendors, including food trucks and breweries like Durham-based Barrel Culture.

Source: Jimmy Sumerell


As one ticket-holder told us, "it's only 30 minutes from downtown Raleigh, you can come out here for two hours, ride the train, see all the vintage equipment, have a beer, and have a wonderful day."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localishwtvd
TOP STORIES
RDU parking deck reopens after 'public safety incident'
Elizabeth City State University: Viking Pride is small but mighty
Top generals testify on Capitol Hill, contradict Biden on Afghanistan
UNCW student from Apex brain dead from COVID complications, mom says
Pandemic puts spotlight on high uninsured rates among Latino families
'Example of what human trafficking is:' NC prosecutor on R. Kelly case
Show More
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
LATEST: 34 NC health centers get funding to support underserved areas
Raleigh model redefines industry by starting career in her 70s
Don't say 'last' to Coach K during final Duke season
175 workers fired at NC health system over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
More TOP STORIES News