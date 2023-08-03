15 must-have items for a comfortable flight and vacation

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Deciding what you need when traveling can be tough, especially when you don't know where to start. Whether you're preparing for a road trip or a flight abroad, we've gathered 15 travel accessories that you can add to your list this season.

The best travel essentials and accessories

Apple Apple Twelve South AirFly Pro Deluxe Bluetooth Transmitter If you're tired of buying wired headphones before or during your flight, this Apple Airfly is a must-have for your travel bag. This device will allow you to connect your Apple AirPods or Beats wireless headphones with the entertainment devices on your flight. The AirFly comes with a vegan suede travel pouch, charging cable and international adapter. $64.95 Shop Now

Amazon Jukatin Travel Gifts Carry On Luggage Accessories Coffee Cup Holder for Suitcase Go hands free in the airport with this coffee cup holder for your suitcase. Easily attachable, this holder is a convenient way to keep your coffee and boarding information all in one place. $24.98 Shop Now

Amazon Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray Convient for on the go sanitizing, these award winning Touchland sanitizers will leave your hands feeling hydrated and clean. This 3 pack comes with an unscented sanitizer and two additional sanitizers in 'Rainwater' and 'Beach Coco' scents. $30 Shop Now

Amazon Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Cosmetic & Makeup Bag Organizer Apply your makeup with ease with this Lay-n-Go Cosmo Drawstring Cosmetic & Makeup Bag Organizer. It's machine washable with a drawstring so you can hang it up when you don't need it. This is available in 30 additional colors and designs. $29.95 Shop Now

Lululemon Lululemon City Adventurer Duffle Bag Whether you're packing for a long flight or a quick road trip, this bag has you covered. This duffel comes equipped with a crossbody strap, water repellent fabric, a trolley-compatible sleeve and an exterior pocket to fit a 16" laptop. This duffel could be a great carry-on to add to your travel essentials. Shop Now

Away Away The Bigger Carry-On Never worry about your carry-on space again with this Away The Bigger Carry-On luggage. It's high-quality, built to last, and great for long trips. For $30 more, you can add a luggage tag and charm duo to the bag, making it easy to distinguish. $295 Shop Now

Cariuma Cariuma Grey Knit IBI SLIP-ON What do Robert Downey Jr., Pete Davidson, and Helen Mirren have in common? They all played superheroes, and they all wear sustainable Cariuma shoes. This eco-friendly slip-on will be your best friend in any travel setting with its comfort and stylish minimalist design. $110 Shop Now

Amazon Passport Holder Cover Wallet Don't let your most important documents suffer from wear and tear or be left behind during travel rushes. Keep them all in one place with this stylish passport holder. $10.99 Shop Now

Sephora Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask + Moisturizer Say goodbye to dehydrated skin, grease, and pimple outbursts with the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask. This mask will nourishe, hydrate, and calm your skin, perfect for recovering from long flights. $49.90 Shop Now

9% off Cadence Cadence Magnetic Travel Capsules Take what you need and leave the clunky bottles behind. These travel capsules are leakproof containers designed to maintain your routines wherever you are. $76

$84 NaNm Shop Now

16% off Amazon Memory Foam Neck Pillow Are the long flights taking a toll on your sleep routines? Have the shut-eye you deserve with this sturdy yet comfortable neck pillow on all your travels, and even when you're at home reading, working, or playing video games. Comfort has never been easier. $24.99

$29.99 Shop Now

Amazon Anker PowerCore Portable Charger Anker is best known for their amazing soundbars, but their chargers are no slouch either. Avoid your phone telling you you're at 5% battery with this portable charger: compact, durable, and a travel must-have. $25.98 Shop Now

Nordstrom Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote Keep all of your travel essentials and then some all in one place. There's a reason you see this tote everywhere: It's durable, water resistant, and can hold everything you need (and everything you don't need but want anyway). $155 Shop Now

Amazon The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Keep your mind occupied with Taylor Jenkins Reid's wildly popular book, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, about an aging Hollywood star who's ready to open up about her glamorous and scandalous life: your flight will fly by with this gripping page-turner. $9.99 Shop Now

Lululemon Lululemon Loungeful High-Rise Jogger Full Length Keep yourself comfy-cozy in a pair of Lululemon joggers. Great for long flights or road trips, these joggers will kep you relaxed as you travel. $118 Shop Now

