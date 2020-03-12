Coronavirus

JetBlue passenger flying from New York City to Florida tests positive for coronavirus after landing

NEW YORK -- An airline passenger flying from New York City to Florida tested positive for COVID-19 moments after landing.

Fire rescue crews were called to Palm Beach International Airport for a medical incident shortly after the JetBlue flight arrived around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night from John F. Kennedy Airport.

Officials said the aircrew and 114 passengers were stuck on the plane for a few hours before they were released to go home without seeing a doctor.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

Patients who sat near the novel coronavirus patient were told to monitor their health, and others were given instructions to call the health department with any medical concerns.

Airport crews at PBIA had sterilized the containment area where passengers deplaned, which is separate from the main airport terminal.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew york cityfloridacoronavirusjfk international airportjetblue
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Global markets plummet after coronavirus declared pandemic
Coronavirus pandemic forces changes at Starbucks
Billie Eilish concert still on despite coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle containment begins
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Triangle residents test positive for coronavirus
Billie Eilish concert still on despite coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus pandemic forces changes at Starbucks
Trump suspends travel between US, Europe to curb COVID-19 spread
Coronavirus symptoms vs. flu symptoms: What are the differences?
Bodycam shows man had gun in Raleigh officer-involved shooting
LIST: Events cancelled due to spread of coronavirus
Show More
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Nearly 40 cars catch fire at Johnston Co. junkyard
What's up with that huge globe in downtown Raleigh?
Status of Fayetteville's biggest events in question amid COVID-19 concerns
UNC Health CEO talks hospital preparations for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News