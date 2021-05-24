Travel

RDU to talk Memorial Day Weekend travel plans

EMBED <>More Videos

RDU to talk Memorial Day Weekend travel plans

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport will release information about its expected crowd for Memorial Day Weekend.

RDU leaders are scheduled to speak Monday at 10:30 a.m.

The airport has seen signs of recovery after a dismal 2020 due to travel restrictions implemented around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEE ALSO: Daily parking rates change at RDU
EMBED More News Videos

Expect to pay a little more to park next time you fly out of RDU.



In April, 606,000 people flew through RDU. That number is much stronger than April 2020, but not as strong as April 2019.

Airport leaders will discus the expected crowd size as well as the health and safety measures in place for passengers and staff.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelrdurduair travel
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Click It or Ticket campaign starts ahead of big travel weekend
2 killed in NC plane crash while returning home from visiting family
George Floyd activists call for Monday to be a day of action
Poplar Place Apartments in Carrboro catches fire
Mother of boy killed in California road rage shooting: 'This is not OK'
You may see behavioral changes in your pet as you return to work
Teen killed, 14 injured in shooting at 'unauthorized' concert in SC
Show More
Belarus condemned for 'hijacking' commercial plane to detain journalist
Johnston Co. issues water shortage advisory, possibly through Memorial Day
No remote learning options for NYC schools in September, mayor says
Woman killed in NJ mass shooting ID'd; gunman still at large
US to push Israel-Hamas peace talks after Gaza truce
More TOP STORIES News