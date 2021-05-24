RDU to talk Memorial Day Weekend travel plans

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=10649045" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Expect to pay a little more to park next time you fly out of RDU.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh-Durham International Airport will release information about its expected crowd for Memorial Day Weekend.RDU leaders are scheduled to speak Monday at 10:30 a.m.The airport has seen signs of recovery after a dismal 2020 due to travel restrictions implemented around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.In April, 606,000 people flew through RDU. That number is much stronger than April 2020, but not as strong as April 2019.Airport leaders will discus the expected crowd size as well as the health and safety measures in place for passengers and staff.