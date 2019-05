New Orleans

Orlando

Fort Lauderdale

Baltimore/Washington D.C.

Chicago/O'Hare

Detroit

Boston

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spirit Airlines will begin flying out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport starting on May 2. The airline announced in January that it would be coming to the Triangle.The budget airline will offer daily, non-stop service to seven cities:According to RDU, the flights will either be on the 145-seat Airbus A319 or the 182-seat Airbus A320.Spirit is the 10th carrier to serve RDU travelers.