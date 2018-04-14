Tree falls on wagon carrying 50 people at NC zoo park

Zootastic (via WSOC)

WSOC
TROUTMAN, NC --
A tree fell on a wagon carrying 50 people at Zootastic Park in Iredell County, county officials said.

Iredell County Emergency Communications Supervisor Jody Sherrill said one person with serious injuries was flown by helicopter and two others were taken by ambulance to hospitals. Sherrill said the area had experienced strong winds.

At least three visitors to the private zoo in North Carolina are receiving emergency treatment after a large tree toppled in windy conditions onto a passing sightseeing wagon.

Officials told ABC affiliate WSOC that adults and children were on the wagon, but it is unclear whether any children were injured.

Owen Parker said his wife was inches from where the tree landed.

"Now, I realize that if that tree didn't fall between the trailers more people would have gotten hurt," Parker said. "It's a good thing nobody died."

Zootastic Park is near Troutman, about 40 miles north of Charlotte.

Photos from the scene show the tree crashed down on two open-sided wagons towed by a tractor, with what appeared to be goats and turkeys nearby.

A zoo employee referred questions to owner Scottie Brown, whose phone would not accept messages.

The eight-year-old zoo's website said its animals include llamas, kangaroos and camels.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
zootree fallnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News