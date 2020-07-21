Highway Patrol identifies two men killed in head-on crash on I-87 in Knightdale

Footage from Chopper11 HD showed what appeared to be a badly burned sedan on the right side of the road and another vehicle mangled in the far left lane.
Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a Honda Accord was speeding in the southbound lane of the highway and crossed over the median, hitting a Dodge Dart head-on.
The Accord caught fire killing driver 19-year-old Tre'shon Pope and his passenger. Troopers are working to identify the passenger.
The driver of the Dodge Dart, 26-year-old Yameer Greene, of Knightdale, also died in the wreck.
The highway was closed for four hours and reopened around 2:30 p.m.
