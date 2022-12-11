Triangle foundation for children with Cancer receives $15,000 donation

A local foundation received a major gift Saturday that will help sick children and their families.

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A local foundation received a major gift Saturday that will help sick children and their families.

The Carolina Freedom under 13 baseball team of Lillington donated more than $15,000 to Riley's Army, a triangle foundation that supports children with Cancer and their families.

Riley's Army began in Greenville 14 years ago, and to date, they have helped 417 families and are continuing to help many more.

"Carolina Freedom 13U Stars Baseball of Lillington, NC were blessed with the opportunity to play for a bigger cause than winning this past fall season. Riley's Army has left a stamp on our organization that is greater than any win or loss," Carolina Freedom's team Coach Collin Wolf said in a statement.

Wolf went on to say the boys were given a new perspective on life and will continue to play the game for kids in need.