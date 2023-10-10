Thousands flock to PNC Arena for Triangle Heart Walk

Thousands of people met at PNC Arena on Sunday for the Triangle Heart Walk to raise money and awareness for heart health.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of people met at PNC Arena on Sunday for the Triangle Heart Walk to raise money and awareness for heart health.

It was a celebration for all of the survivors.

"It hits a little bit closer to home now that we have a heart warrior in our family," said Julia Efird, mother of a survivor.

Zoe Efird isn't even 2 years old yet. But she's a survivor.

"She was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot when I was about 20 weeks pregnant. They found it on the ultrasound. And she actually had open heart surgery at Duke when she was 6 months old," Julia Efird said.

During her last heart echo, Zoe was given a clean bill of health. But all of the research and treatment wouldn't be possible if it weren't for events such as the Triangle Heart Walk.

"We're going to be having more than 7,000 people out here today to support the critical mission of the American Heart Association. We've raised about $1.8 million with about 80 companies," said Debra Lowder of the American Heart Association of the Triangle and Eastern NC.

They are critical funds and awareness that will save lives just like Zoe's

"We're just so thankful that medicine and research is advanced as it is. And that Zoe is here with us today," Julia Efird said.