abc11 together

Applications being accepted for Triangle Rising Stars

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.
EMBED <>More Videos

Applications being accepted for Triangle Rising Stars

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- In July, Durham School of the Arts graduate Elena Holder won the Best Actress award at the annual Jimmy Awards. She was able to compete in the National High School Musical Theater Awards because she was name Best Actress at Triangle Rising Stars.

Triangle Rising Stars is the regional showcase of high school musical talent put together by the Durham Performing Arts Center. Registration is now open for the 2021-2022 Triangle Rising Stars program. This year the showcase will be a combination of in-person and virtual performances.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Triangle Rising Stars.

Click here for more information on how to take part in this year's TRS program.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentabc11 togethermusical
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
RDC Marathon returns in support of ALS research
What you need to know: ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade
RDC Marathon supports local ALS research
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Sisters Inspiring Sisters
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News