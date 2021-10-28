Applications being accepted for Triangle Rising Stars

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- In July, Durham School of the Arts graduate Elena Holder won the Best Actress award at the annual Jimmy Awards. She was able to compete in the National High School Musical Theater Awards because she was name Best Actress at Triangle Rising Stars.Triangle Rising Stars is the regional showcase of high school musical talent put together by the Durham Performing Arts Center. Registration is now open for the 2021-2022 Triangle Rising Stars program. This year the showcase will be a combination of in-person and virtual performances.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of Triangle Rising Stars.