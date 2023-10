Walkers carried flowers of various colors representing their personal connections to Alzheimer's.

Triangle Walk to End Alzheimer's raises more than $400,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On a beautiful Saturday, 1,700 people gathered at Halifax Mall in Raleigh for the Triangle Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The event was to honor those affected by the disease, and there was a promise garden ceremony.

More than $400,000 has been raised so far.

The money gained from Saturday's walk will fund care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer's Association.