Roxboro to allow trick-or-treating this Halloween despite COVID-19 'high risk'

Roxboro City Council along with Roxboro Police Department posted guidelines Thursday that said traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating would be allowed on Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
City leaders issued a few health and safety guidelines, but admitted that even with the guidelines they are allowing what state and federal health officials say is a "high-risk activity."
Anyone wishing to not participate in trick-or-treating should leave their porch light off on Halloween night.
Roxoboro officials released the following list of guidelines for everybody who is participating to keep in mind:
Trick-or-treaters
- Do not participate in trick-or-treat if you or a member of your household is not feeling well; if you have recently returned from a hotspot state; if you are waiting for COVID-19 test results or know that you have been exposed to COVID-19.
- If you do not wish to have trick-or-treaters to come to your home keep your porch light off during trick-or-treating hours.
- Turn on your porch light as the signal to welcome trick-or-treaters.
- Face coverings should be worn by all participants over the age of five, including individuals passing out treats. A face covering does not include costume masks and should meet CDC guidelines
- Trick-or-Treat as a household, avoiding groups of others.
- Frequently use hand sanitizer and sanitize high touch points such as a doorbell.
Homeowners
- Instead of waiting at the doorway for trick-or-treaters, use a lawn area or driveway to maintain safe distances.
- Consider individually packaged treat bags rather than a communal candy bowl.
- Ask children what type of candy they would like in place of letting them take it themselves.
Maintain at least 6 ft distance between groups.
- Where possible, mark walkways with tape or chalk to indicate distance markers and ask children to stand behind the line before opening the door.
- Do not distribute homemade treats or fresh fruits.
- Frequently use hand sanitizer between distributing candy to participants.