Roxboro to allow trick-or-treating this Halloween despite COVID-19 'high risk'

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roxboro will allow trick-or-treating this Halloween, in spite of warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Roxboro City Council along with Roxboro Police Department posted guidelines Thursday that said traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating would be allowed on Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

City leaders issued a few health and safety guidelines, but admitted that even with the guidelines they are allowing what state and federal health officials say is a "high-risk activity."

Anyone wishing to not participate in trick-or-treating should leave their porch light off on Halloween night.

Roxoboro officials released the following list of guidelines for everybody who is participating to keep in mind:

Trick-or-treaters
  • Do not participate in trick-or-treat if you or a member of your household is not feeling well; if you have recently returned from a hotspot state; if you are waiting for COVID-19 test results or know that you have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • If you do not wish to have trick-or-treaters to come to your home keep your porch light off during trick-or-treating hours.
  • Turn on your porch light as the signal to welcome trick-or-treaters.
  • Face coverings should be worn by all participants over the age of five, including individuals passing out treats. A face covering does not include costume masks and should meet CDC guidelines
  • Trick-or-Treat as a household, avoiding groups of others.
  • Frequently use hand sanitizer and sanitize high touch points such as a doorbell.


Homeowners
  • Instead of waiting at the doorway for trick-or-treaters, use a lawn area or driveway to maintain safe distances.
  • Consider individually packaged treat bags rather than a communal candy bowl.
  • Ask children what type of candy they would like in place of letting them take it themselves.
    Maintain at least 6 ft distance between groups.
  • Where possible, mark walkways with tape or chalk to indicate distance markers and ask children to stand behind the line before opening the door.
  • Do not distribute homemade treats or fresh fruits.
  • Frequently use hand sanitizer between distributing candy to participants.
