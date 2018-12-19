Troubleshooter: Contractor behind bars after being wanted in four counties

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --We first told you about Donald Robert Price in October, when several homeowners came to ABC11 after Price took money for concrete jobs, but didn't finish the work.
Price is now behind bars facing multiple charges.
Johnston County deputies had been looking for the 48-year-old contractor after he had several outstanding warrants in Johnston, Wake, Franklin, and Nash counties.
Authorities said Price faces 11 different criminal charges including failure to work after being paid, obtaining property under false pretenses, larceny of a dog, possession of a firearm by a felon, and several drug charges.
He is currently behind bars awaiting his next court appearance.