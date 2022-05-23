Home & Garden

Truck slams into North Carolina woman's newly purchased home

Truck slams into NC woman's new home

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Michelle Watson received a phone call this weekend that she could not believe. Her newly purchased home was suddenly unlivable.

Watson's new neighbors called her shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday to tell her that a truck had crashed into her home.

"I was immediately worried about the pets inside," Watson said in an interview with local ABC affiliate WCTI.

Watson was at work when the crash happened, but her four cats and three dogs were home minding their own business when the truck barreled into the living room.

All the pets escaped without any harm. Watson is thankful for that and for the fact that the truck missed her electric panel and propane stove.

"It could've been so much worse than what it actually is," Watson said. "Two feet to the right, he could've hit the electrical panel. He could've hit the stove, and that's propane. So, it could've been a fireball or something. That's what was so terrifying."

Watson closed on the house in April. She said she was still in the process of getting everything moved in and settled. Now she's going to have to find another place to stay, at least until the home can be repaired.

As for why the truck crashed into the home, that remains a mystery. Investigators have also not yet released any details about the person driving the truck.
