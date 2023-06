PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bank in Pittsboro was robbed Friday.

Pittsboro Police Department said the robbery happened in the morning at the Truist Bank on Powell Place Lane.

By the time officers arrived at the bank, the robber had already left.

Investigators have not released any further details about the robbery or the suspect.

Stay with ABC11 as we work to gather more information.