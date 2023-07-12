Guns found at TSA checkpoints in North Carolina trending upward

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at North Carolina airports found a total of 130 guns in carry-on luggage in the first half of 2023.

This is a small increase statewide over the same time period last year.

In the first six months of 2023, Raleigh-Durham International, Charlotte Douglas International and Piedmont Triad International airports all saw significant increases over the same time period last year.

In the first half of 2023, 39 guns have been found. In the same time frame last year 34 firearms were found.

People who want to travel with a firearm must have it properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter. Airlines may also have additional requirements for traveling with guns and ammo.