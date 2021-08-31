Travel

Airport fowl: Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle

EMBED <>More Videos

Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle

SEATTLE -- Standing around the baggage carousel at the airport waiting for your luggage is usually pretty uneventful.

Except when a situation like this one in Seattle happens.

The TSA released a video of a luggage-shaped pile of raw chicken thighs and wings circulating on a baggage carousel.

It's not clear exactly how it happened. But the TSA assumes the raw chicken parts were probably in a square-shaped cooler before they decided to go "free-range."

The agency notes it is OK to pack raw chicken in checked baggage - but make sure the container is secure.

"Don't wing your travel packing," the agency wrote. "In order to keep from ruffling any feathers meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair traveltsachicken
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Severe storms possible today as Ida pushes through
Suspected killer still on the loose in Wilson, Edgecombe
LATEST: 2 NC towns mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees
New Barnes & Noble to open in Raleigh
Biden praises Kabul airlift, defends departure from 'forever war'
TX 6-week abortion ban takes effect; SCOTUS has yet to act on appeal
Show More
5 missing after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast
Man's subway speed-dating booth to become TV show
Expert says uptick in COVID-19 transmission in schools was expected
Gov. Cooper says he will expand access to COVID antibody treatment
Don't let paperless ticket scammers sideline your game-day plans
More TOP STORIES News