Airport fowl: Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle

SEATTLE -- Standing around the baggage carousel at the airport waiting for your luggage is usually pretty uneventful.Except when a situation like this one in Seattle happens.The TSA released a video of a luggage-shaped pile of raw chicken thighs and wings circulating on a baggage carousel.It's not clear exactly how it happened. But the TSA assumes the raw chicken parts were probably in a square-shaped cooler before they decided to go "free-range."The agency notes it is OK to pack raw chicken in checked baggage - but make sure the container is secure."Don't wing your travel packing," the agency wrote. "In order to keep from ruffling any feathers meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled."