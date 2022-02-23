Society

'Miracle' baby born on 2/22 at 2:22 to cancer survivor for whom 'pregnancy was unlikely'

EMBED <>More Videos

'Miracle' baby born on 2/22 at 2:22 to cancer survivor

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family praying for a baby welcomed a miracle at 2:22 a.m. on "twos-day", February 22, 2022 (2/22/22).

According to a Facebook post by Alamance Regional Medical Center, baby Judah Grace Spear's mom survived Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer. The treatments she underwent made pregnancy unlikely, but not impossible.

RELATED: Happy Twosday! Don't miss out celebrating the coolest date of the decade

Still, she prayed for a baby and welcomed a sweet girl Tuesday in delivery room number 2.

"We chose the name Judah because it means 'praise' in Hebrew," mom Aberli Spear told ABC-affiliate WPDE. "She's our miracle baby."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyburlingtonbirthbirthdaybabyhospitals
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Woman jumps from balcony to escape deadly fire
2 teens charged with murder in Sheetz gas station shooting
LATEST: Morrisville lifting mask mandate on Friday
NC judges uphold legislative maps, change Congressional lines
State, Federal leaders discuss mental health counseling at NCCU
DC braces for potential trucker protest
US Navy: 4 die in Hawaii crash of contractor's helicopter
Show More
Manhunt continues for suspects in 4 Wake County bank robberies
US says Russian forces 'as ready as they can be' to invade
Families frightened by mistaken police raid suing City of Raleigh
'It's ridiculous': Drivers react as price of gas keeps on rising
SC elementary student brings loaded gun to school to 'shoot zombies'
More TOP STORIES News