'Miracle' baby born on 2/22 at 2:22 to cancer survivor for whom 'pregnancy was unlikely'

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family praying for a baby welcomed a miracle at 2:22 a.m. on "twos-day", February 22, 2022 (2/22/22).
According to a Facebook post by Alamance Regional Medical Center, baby Judah Grace Spear's mom survived Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer. The treatments she underwent made pregnancy unlikely, but not impossible.
Still, she prayed for a baby and welcomed a sweet girl Tuesday in delivery room number 2.
"We chose the name Judah because it means 'praise' in Hebrew," mom Aberli Spear told ABC-affiliate WPDE. "She's our miracle baby."
